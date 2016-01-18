Astana Arlans reveal new roster ahead of WSB 6th season

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The new roster of the Astana Arlans club, the defending champion of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), has been presented at the Olympic training center today.

According to general manager of the club Serik Sapiyev, the club will use the updated logo and jerseys, but its symbol - the wolf - remains the same.

The club signed contracts with 30 Kazakhstani boxers. Temirtas Zhussupov, Mardan Berikbayev and Zhomart Yerzhan will fight in the Light Fly (46-49kg) category. Fly (52kg) category features Olzhas Sattybayev, Azat Makhmetov and Miras Zhakupov. Meiirbolat Toitov, Nursultan Koshchegulov and Nurbol Kalzhanov are in the Bantam (56kg) category, whereas Zakir Safiullin, Yerzhan Musafirov and Bekdaulet Ibragimov are in the Light (60kg) category. Light Welter (64kg) category is comprised of Samat Bashenov, Askhat Ualikhanov and Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov. Aslan Shymbergenov, Kanagat Maralov and Bekzat Khalmetov are listed in the Welter (69kg) category. Boxers included into the Middle (75kg) category are Meiirim Nursultanov, Rustam Svayev and Yerik Alzhanov. Nurdaulet Zharmanov, Ali Akhmedov and Arman Rysbek are in the Light Heavy (81kg) category. Heavy (91kg) category is represented by two boxers Mukhametdan Yerkin and Rakhman Aldzhanov. And last by definitely not least is the Super Heavy (91+kg) category that includes Kamshybek Konkabayev, Nurzhan Bekzatov and Nursultan Amanzholov.

Former Astana Arlans fighters, namely Daniyar Yeleussinov, Kairat Yeraliyev, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Ivan Dychko and Vasiliy Levit, will miss this season since they are busy training for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Nurlan Akurpekov was named as a head coach. Former head coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov will consult the club.

Two new clubs - Turkiye Conquers Uzbek Tigers - will debut in the WBS this season.

Astana Arlans are the most decorated club in the WSB history. They claimed their second WSB championship in June 2015.

