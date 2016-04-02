EN
    20:48, 02 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana Arlans team defeated Uzbek Tigers team

    ASTANA-UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans team defeated Uzbek Tigers team within the World Series Boxing.

    Azat Makhmetov from Astana Arlans was victorious over Abrorzhon Kadyrov in the 52 kg category.

    Elnur Abduraimov had a victory in his fight in the 60 kg category without breaking a sweat because his opponent Zakir Safiullin from Astana Arlans had to return home because of family reasons.

    Aslanbek Shymbergenov from Astana Arlans team defeated Makhmud Gaipov and gave his team a lead.

    The decisive moment was the victory of Arman Rysbek competing in the 81 kg category, who beat Shurat Abdulayev.

    This triumph was the third one of five contests for Arlans.

     

