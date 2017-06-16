EN
    21:21, 16 June 2017

    Astana Arlans to clash with Cuba Domadores in WBS final in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final bouts of the 7th season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) will take place at the Kazakhstan Sports Complex in Astana.

    Astana Arlans and Cuba Domadores will fight for the title of the champions on July 15, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Presidential Club.

    The decision on the venue of the WSB final was long time in the making. Eventually, Astana that currently holds the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 was chosen as the host city.

