Astana Arlans to take on British boxers in WSB semifinals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Three-time WSB champions Astana Arlans will take on British Lionhearts in the second leg of the semifinals of the 8th season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) today, Kazinform reports.

Atyrau was chosen as the venue for the second-leg match. The fights will take place at the Palace of Culture Kurmangazy.



Astana Arlans' roaster for the match looks as follows: Saken Bibossinov - flyweight (52kg), Zakir Safiullin - lightweight (60kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov - welterweight (69kg),Bek Nurmaganbet - light heavyweight (81kg), and Kamshybek Kunkabayev - super heavyweight (91+kg).



Recall that Astana Arlans stunned the British squad in the first leg of the semifinals 3:2 in Sheffield.