ASTANA. KAZINFORM March Astana Arlans vs. China Dragons will be broadcasted live by Khabar TV channel on March 4th, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the channel's website.

Astana Arlans continue their successful performance in the new 7th season of the World Boxing Series international tournament. On March 4th Arlans will meet a serious opponent China Dragons in Atyrau.