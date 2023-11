Astana Arlans wins Patriot Boxing Team at WSB quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A second WSB quarterfinal match between Kazakh club Astana Arlans and Russia's Patriot Boxing Team has been held in Karaganda, Sports.kz reports.

Olzhas Sattibayev (52 kg) was stronger than Ivan Abramov - 3:0 (50:45, 49:46, 49:46); Zakir Safiullin (60 kg) won Shahriyor Akhmedov - 3:0 (50:45, 49:46, 50:45); Dmitriy Zisko (+91 kg) lost to Artem Suslenkov - 0:3 (45:50, 45:50, 45:50); Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg) beat Shakhabas Makhmudov - 3:0 (50:45, 50:45, 49:46); Arman Rysbek (81 kg) defeated Imam Hatayev - 3:0 (49:46, 48:47, 48:47).

Thus, Astana Arlans scored 7:3. In the semifinal the team will face the winner of British Lionhearts vs France Figthing Roosters match.