Astana Art Fest 2016 to gather artists and designers from all corners of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second festival of contemporary art Astana Art Fest dated to the Capital's Day will be held in Astana on July 4-6. The main topic of the festival will be Human energy.

"The festival will mainly bring participants from Kazakhstan. But we will also have guests from the CIS states who will showcase their art along Nurlyzhol Avenue," said Saule Samidin, the organizer of the festival.



One of the main avenues of Astana city will turn into a unique space where its participants - scientists, architects, artists, musicians, and dancers - will communicate with the public through their installations, live performances, exhibitions and shows.



Astana Art Fest 2016 will be divided into four spaces - contemporary art, architecture, design and theater.



Last year the festival brought together 44 Kazakhstani and 10 foreign participants and over 300,000 visitors.



