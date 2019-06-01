Astana at Tour of Norway: Breakaway makes it to finish line in Sandefjord

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the Tour of Norway, the early breakaway made it all the way to the finish line at stage 4. Edoardo Affini was one of the five riders of the group, and he was the strongest rider as he took the stage win in Sandefjord, Astana Pro Team's press office informs.

All the Astana riders finished in the bunch, finishing just seven seconds behind the breakaway riders. The final two stages of the Tour of Norway this weekend will decide the overall classification, starting tomorrow with the stage from Skien to Drammen of 159,7 kilometers including multiple climbs.