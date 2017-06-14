EN
    10:43, 14 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana athletes win 15 medals at Asian Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital athletes brought 15 medals from the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Astana city government press service reports.

    Astana was represented by the trainees of sports club "Zhiger" and school of higher sports skills "Tolagay". Capital athletes took 15 various medals in total.

    "Tolagay" athletes won 1 bronze, 2 silver and 4 gold medals. Veteran Yerkin Alimzhanov holds 2 gold medals, whereas Alibek Kalmakhan and Alizhan Muratov are the champions among the youth. Balzhan Zerenkhanova captured a silver medal. Alizhan Muratov also won two silver medals. The third place was taken by Adi Abylayhan.

    430 people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, South Korea and Japan took part in the competitions among young men, girls, veterans and disabled.

     

    Sport
