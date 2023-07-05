Astana attracts $14bln of foreign investment in 25 years – mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital has attracted over $14 billion of foreign investment in the past 25 years, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek expressed hope that the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities will help its participants develop mutually profitable cooperation, while expressing gratitude to the participants and delegates who came to the city.

In his speech at the forum, Kassymbek revealed over the past 25 years Astana had attracted over $14 billion worth of foreign investment.

«In the past 25 years we have built 33 million square meters of housing, 670 kindergartens and schools, over 100 cultural and sports facilities. Astana has turned into a regional hub for trade flows and the center of attraction for talents, youth, tourists, investors and global companies,» he said.