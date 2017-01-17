Astana awaits decision on final list of participants of Syrian peace talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has commented on when all organizational issues of the upcoming Syrian peace talks will be finalized, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"When the list of participants of the Syrian peace talks in Astana is revealed, all organizational issues will be finalized," Minister Abdrakhmanov told journalists.



In his words, Kazakhstan will provide a platform for the peace conference after it was approached by the Russian and Turkish presidents.



Earlier it was reported that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested holding the peace talks on the Syrian conflict in Astana. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev fully supported the initiative and declared readiness to provide the platform for such negotiations in Astana. The meeting is tentatively scheduled on January 23. The meeting in Geneva will be held under the patronage of UN Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura on February 8.



Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev said the venue and list of participants of the Syrian peace talks in Astana is under discussion.