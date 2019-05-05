Astana Ballet prepares spring premiere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dance and music, music and dance - what will dominate on the stage of the Astana Ballet Theater on May 11 and 12 will be decided by the spectators who will come to the evening of the one-act performances "А Journey of а Memory" and "Touch of Illusion," the theater's press office informs.

The choreographer Raimondo Rebeck (author of the production "A Journey of a Memory"), in his reflections on the past and the present, boldly combines the romance of the nineteenth century by Frederic Chopin with contemporary composers Ezio Bosso, Philip Glass and Fazil Say. The real and imaginary worlds, as well as music of different styles and worldviews, will meet on the ballet scene on these two nights.



Music is essential for ballet. The plastic body of the dancer turns into an ideal tool of its expressiveness. Composers such as Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev wrote music specifically for ballet, and later choreographers began to turn to great works, visibly embodying them in their performances.



Two centuries ago, French ballet reformer Jean Georges Noverre wrote: "Well-written music must paint, it must speak. A dance that depicts a melody is an echo that repeats what the music says." Here from the orchestra pit, the trembling of the strings sounds and the ballerina scatters the little disturbances at her fingertips, conveys an anxious mood of the scene, melodious flutes come in and, growing, resolve the doubts of the heroine already confidently flying in a light arabesque.







As for Ricardo Amarante's "Touch of Illusion," the endless genius of Sergei Rachmaninoff, his fate and eternal music, inspired the choreographer to create a ballet, which premiered in 2018. A piano concert with orchestra No. 2 will sound like evidence that overcoming your inner fears and doubts, prejudices and anxieties can free everyone and give you the opportunity to create art of the highest class, as happened with the composer.