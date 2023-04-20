Astana Ballet to host «Mozart Gala» Chamber Music Evening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, the «Mozart Gala» Chamber Music Evening will take place in the hall of the Astana Ballet Theatre. The magnificent sound of viola and violin in a single harmony will fill the space of the theatre, connecting bygone eras and our days.

The collective sound of the musical instruments has an incredible appeal and allows us to once again be convinced of the greatness and enduring relevance of the classics, Kazinform refers to the Astana Ballet’s press service.

It is difficult to imagine a composer more beloved by a wide circle of music admirers than the brilliant Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Extraordinarily gifted, possessing phenomenal hearing, memory and the ability to splendid improvisation, he wrote more than 600 compositions, many of which are recognized as masterpieces. Each new meeting with the brilliant works that will be performed at this concert is a special event for the audience and performers.

«We are glad to present to the public a new concert of our orchestra, which will feature the music by Mozart, perhaps the most famous composer. We will perform his masterpieces, in no case violating the generally recognized canons of performance, but bringing a piece of our soul into them. Pavel Romanenko, a violist, a conductor and just a good musician will be our guide and creative partner. I hope that together we will be able to convey the true beauty of Mozart’s music,» said Kalamkas Jumabayeva, the first violin of the orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre.

The first part of the evening will feature a Concert Symphony for violin, viola and orchestra, soloists – Kalamkas Jumabayeva (violin) and Pavel Romanenko (viola); the second part will feature Symphony No. 40, conductor – Pavel Romanenko.

«This is the first time I will perform with the orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre. Despite its youth, the collective has already earned recognition among both the professionals and the spectators. Considering that I am well acquainted with other orchestras of the city, it will be all the more interesting to work with this wonderful and new collective for me. I am certain the audience will get a tremendous delight from the concert,» Pavel Romanenko shared.

For your information:

Kalamkas Jumabayeva is a laureate of international competitions, laureate of the First President Foundation Award for high achievements in the sphere of culture and art of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2017, she was included in the short-list of cultural figures of the Republic of Kazakhstan representing contemporary Kazakhstani art in the world.

Pavel Romanenko is a laureate of international competitions, founder, and violist of the Berlinsky Quartet. He has created and headed the Moscow orchestra «New Camerata». He is a participant of such festivals as «Homecoming», «Winter Dreams», the «Attraction» creative association, VIVARTE, «Musical Expedition», «La Folle Journee», etc.

The event will be held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.