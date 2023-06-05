Astana Ballet to host «NON classica» unique show program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 16, a unique show program «NON classica» will be presented at Astana Ballet in a masterly performance by the orchestra. This concert will feature outstanding jazz and modern hit songs in an original interpretation, which will give the world-famous compositions a new life, and the audience will have the chance to discover the unexplored facets of their favorite music.

The young orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre is already known for the canonical performance of famous classical works, but thanks to the creative search and modern arrangement of musical material, it offers different concert formats, delighting listeners with a modern and stylish sound. Musicians are always open to creative experiments, they have collaborated with many performers and played music of different directions, Kazinform quotes the Astana Ballet’s press service.

«In every concert we put meaning, idea, and values that we try to convey to the audience. For example, when performing classical music, we are working on planning a repertoire and script so that as many people as possible fall in love with classical music from the very first listening. This time we decided to delight the capital audience with a unique show program that will give the mood of the holiday season, vacations and warm summer evenings. Another important goal is to introduce our listeners not just to the orchestra, but to real artists who feel their audience and love the stage infinitely,» Aizhan Khaidar, the orchestra’s manager, shared.

The program of the evening will feature: John Kander – «NEW YORK, NEW YORK»; Andrew Lloyd Webber – «The Phantom of the Opera»; Claude Bolling – Suite for Flute & Jazz Piano Trio; Rondo Veneziano - Armonie for oboe & violin; Kim Soo Jin – «B Rossette»; Zequinha de Abréu – «Tico Tico»; Drum Show (show of drummers), as well as many different-genre pieces originally arranged by the orchestra performers.

For those who are far from classical music, a symphony orchestra is something unattainable, distant and often incomprehensible. The show «NON classica» is designed to destroy this stereotype, because the concert is planned in such a way that every listener can immerse himself or herself in the wonderful world of music, recharge with the energy of performers, plunge into the whirlpool of emotions and «feel» the sound.

The event will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.