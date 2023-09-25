Astana Ballet to present Altyn Kernei chamber concert

On October 1, the Astana Ballet Theatre will present to the public a chamber concert “Altyn Kernei” dedicated to the International Music Day. The gorgeous hall of the capital theatre will be filled with the fascinating sound of a solo trumpet performed by Zhasulan Abdykalykov and the chamber orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev. The joint consonance of the instruments has an incredible appeal and allows you to once again be convinced of the greatness of the immortal classics, Kazinform cites the Astana Ballet’s press office.

Elmar Buribayev, the conductor of the Astana Ballet Theatre, commenting on the choice of the concert program, noted: “We wanted to create the perfect combination of works to convey the diversity and beauty of classical music to listeners. Each of the compositions chosen for this concert has unique musical colours, which we hope to convey to the audience through a powerful and emotional performance. Due to the unique joint performance of the chamber orchestra and soloist Zhasulan Abdykalykov, every note and every chord will sound with maximum passion and expressiveness.”

Soloist Zhasulan Abdykalykov is a trumpeter, one of the outstanding representatives of the Kazakhstani world of classics, as well as the first and so far the only two-time winner of the most prestigious contest in the world – Tchaikovsky competition, winner of prizes at many international competitions, graduate of the Hamburg University of Music and Theatre. Since 2019, he has been a performer of the Musicaeterna Orchestra conducted by Theodor Currentzis.

“We are certain that every visitor of the evening will be stunned by the beauty and virtuosity of the performance. We strive to ensure that our music ignites and delights listeners, so that it leaves a deep mark on everyone’s soul. Each concert is a unique event for us that gives an exceptional opportunity to convey the beauty of music to listeners, to demonstrate our talent, passion, and professionalism,” told Aizhan Khaidar, the orchestra’s manager.

Immortal classics will be performed in the program of the chamber evening: Johann Sebastian Bach – Suite No. 3; Antonio Vivaldi – Violin Concerto arranged for trumpet by J.S. Bach; Gustav Holst – St Paul’s Suite and Brook Green Suite; John Baston – Concerto for Block Flute No. 2 arranged for trumpet.

“We invite our beloved listeners to plunge into the world of classical music with us, to feel all its power and greatness, to enjoy the unique atmosphere. We strive to create a harmonious and unified sound so that our listeners sincerely enjoy the works of classical music. We are looking forward to the meeting and are preparing to give the audience an unforgettable musical experience. The concert “Altyn Kernei” (“Golden Trumpet”) is our creation, filled with love for music and the desire to give joy to listeners. We will be glad to see you!”, – concluded the first violin Kalamkas Jumabayeva.

The orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre is a unique team of talented musicians who embody the most ambitious creative ideas. The repertoire of the orchestra, known for its professionalism and excellent performance, includes works by various composers, from classical to modern music.

The event will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.