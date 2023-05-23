Astana Ballet tour was a huge success in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The grand tour of the Astana Ballet Theatre in Almaty within the framework of the X anniversary season ended outstandingly, accompanied by the thunderous applause of the audience.

From May 13 to 22, the capital company presented an eventful touring program: there were masterpieces of world ballet, author’s performances, and a concert of the symphony orchestra of the theatre. All performances of the company were a huge success and held with a full house to incessant ovations and exclamations of «bravo».

«Every year our theatre organizes tours to cities and regions of Kazakhstan, we are always warmly welcomed and eagerly awaited. Creative enthusiasm, talent of young performers and choreographers, as well as their high professionalism allow the theatre to constantly improve and develop, conquer new heights, and delight the audience. Astana Ballet has become a recognizable brand of Kazakhstan, as well as its honor, and its cultural heritage,» the director of the theatre Alexandr Sovostyanov says, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s press office.

The ballet component of the ­touring program turned out to be just a feast for the eyes and hearts of admirers of modern ballet: the legendary «Carmen Suite» was presented at the Almaty Theatre as part of the Ballet Globe festival with the participation of stars of world ballet – Diana Vishneva, Vladislav Lantratov, and Denis Savin; the neoclassical masterpiece «Serenade» by George Balanchine; iconic ballet «Falling Angels» by Jiří Kylián; meditation ballet «The Silk Road» choreographed by Mukaram Avakhri. Besides, a creative evening of the famous Kazakhstani performer Karina Abdullina took place, within the framework of which «The Arcana of Fate» ballet staged by Mukaram Avakhri was presented.

The tour of Astana Ballet ended with a concert of Kazakhstani music group URKER and the theatre’s Symphony orchestra at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

According to the chief choreographer of the Astana Ballet Theatre Mukaram Avakhri, the artistic management board, as always, approached the choice of the tour program with special care: «The choice of a particular performance is determined by the technical capabilities of the stage, and the program with which the theatre performed earlier is also considered. The touring program contains performances suitable for the general public: both author’s works and masterpieces of world ballet, and the most outstanding achievements of our theatre in recent times. We also would like to show new works to the audience, so we brought our recent premieres to Almaty – such shows as «The Silk Road», «Falling Angels», and «Carmen Suite», which were incredibly warmly welcomed by the capital audience.»

«We are always happy to come to this hospitable city with a rich history, culture and theatrical traditions that have been developing for decades, absorbing the most advanced technologies and forms of work of the national theatrical art. We wanted to present a real holiday for all connoisseurs of theatrical art, to show the best modern productions. We are certain that this wonderful celebration of high art did not leave anyone indifferent and gave positive emotions to every spectator,» the artistic director of the theatre Nurlan Kanetov shared.

The tour was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.