Astana Ballet well received in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Astana Ballet's gala concert at New York's Lincoln Center has been well received by the public, says Kazinform correspondent.



Hundreds of people lined up in front of the Alice Tully Hall several hours before the event, many of whom didn't get a chance to see the performance as the venue could not accommodate all those who came to see the Kazakh ballet.

Before the beginning of the concert, the visitors had an opportunity to enjoy the Kazakhstan through photographers' eyes from around the world photo exhibition, that included over 50 photos depicting the Kazakh capital, EXPO-2017, the country's nature and culture.



As previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who is currently in the U.S. on his first official visit since Donald Trump assumed the Office, has also attended the concert.

The program of the evening included miniature scenes from the Heritage of the Great Steppe, A Fuego Lento and Love Fear Loss ballets choreographed by Ricardo Amarante and The Nutcracker ballet choreographed by Altynai Assylmuratova.



The concert was held within the framework of the Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World project of the country's Culture Ministry and was dated to Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.

