Astana, Barcelona and Madrid mayor's offices to foster coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana administration's delegation took part in the Smart City Expo World Congress and met with the UNWTO authorities in Spain, the administration's official website reads.

The delegation members had talks with mayor's offices of Madrid and Barcelona, Barcelona healthcare department and emergency station.



As a result, Astana and Barcelona mayor's office agreed to exchange practice and tune up cooperation in the spheres of healthcare, education, tourism and digital transformation, the release reads.



Besides, the sides signed agreements on cooperation in sports, healthcare, tourism, waste utilization and transport with Madrid's mayor's office.



They also met with UNWTO representatives with the aim of holding of the Summit ahead in Astana.



September this year Astana delegation attended the VII UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism in Seoul. As declared there Astana will host the VIII UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism next October 7-11.