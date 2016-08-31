Astana-based Choreography Academy awarded with higher education institution status

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to award Astana-based Choreography Academy with the status of the national higher education institution.

At the inauguration ceremony held today, the President noted that this education facility has no analogues either in Kazakhstan or in Central Asian region.

N.Nazarbayev expressed hope that Kazakhstani traditions will be developed here and new approaches will be formed.

“Not only Kazakhstanis, but also young talents from other countries will be able to study here. I am confident that the Kazakh Academy of Choreography will turn into one of Eurasia’s leading centres for training masters of ballet and dancing, directors, producers, specialists in art-management, arts and staging. The Academy provides all the conditions for educational process: from the basic knowledge to post-graduate learning,” he added.

The Academy has already admitted 498 applicants including pupils and students. All of them will study at the government’s expense.

The applicants went through rigorous competition from May 20 to June 8 across the country. Special attention was given to talented children from vulnerable families and orphanages.



