ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Basketball club "Astana" lost in a one-sided match against Krasnodar's Locomotov in the first game of the VTB season, Vesti.kz informs referring to Sport-Express.

The game ended with the final score 99:64 in favour of Locomotiv.

Malcolm Delaney of Locomotiv had the game high in points - 19, Kenneth Hayes of Astana had the team high - 17.