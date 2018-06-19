Astana-Batumi direct flight to be resumed to spur tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Georgia's Georgian Airways air carrier will resume direct Batumi-Astana-Batumi flights starting from June 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee. It is done for the convenience of Kazakhstani citizens and tourists who plan to visit Georgia this summer.

The direct flight will be operated on Embraer 190-100 once a week on Fridays.



Presently, Air Astana operates Almaty-Tbilisi flight five times a week and Astana-Tbilisi flight 3 times a week. SCAT operates Aktau-Tbilisi flight four times a week.