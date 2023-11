ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Astana BC defeated Kalev from Tallinn, Estonia, at home.

Astana hosted Kalev at home within the regular season of the VTB United League on December 9.

Kenneth Hayes and Nik Caner-Medley of Astana had team high 29 and 24 points respectively. Josh Boone of Kalev scored team high 25 points.

The final score of the game is 97:91.

The next game for Astana is against Finish Bisons on December 13.