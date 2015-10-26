Astana BC had another loss in VTB United League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Basketball club Astana lost to Nymburg from Czech Republic within the VTB United League, vesti.kz informs.

The game was held in Nymburg and ended with the final score 79:69 (21:9, 16:22, 20:20, 22:10) in favour of the host team. Chasson Randle and Vojtech Hruban had team high 18 points both.

Kenneth Hayes of Astana had game high 22 points. Nik Caner-Medley of Astana also recorded a double-double 19 points and 17 rebounds.