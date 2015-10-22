Astana BC had its first W in VTB-League this season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Basketball team Astana had its first victory in the championships of the VTB United League this season, Vesti.kz informs.

Astana defeated Finnish Bisons in Astana. The final score of the game was quite close - 83:80 (25:16, 23:24, 15:18, 20:22). Jerry Johnson and Patrick Calathes of Astana had the game high 19 points.

After this win Astana have four points and are placed 11 th in the standings. Bisons had their fourth loss and the team occupies the 15 th place. Photo: Sergey Kuznecov