ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana BC informed about signing of a new player. He is an American power forward Ousman Krubally, Sports.kz informs.

Krubally was born in 1988. He is 202 cm tall and weighs about 100 kg. He has experience in playing in the national championships of England, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Greece.

photo: georgiastatesports.com