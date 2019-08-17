Astana BC signed German Bundesliga swingman Malcolm Hill

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana BC announced signing of American swingman Malcolm Hill , Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Born on October 26, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri, he started his career in 2013 with Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After the graduation, Malcolm joined NBA 2017 Draft, but remained a free agent after which he was signed by Oklahoma City Thunder.

In July 2017, Hill played for the Philippines’ Star HOTSHOTS at the PBA Governors' Cup. In the same year, in autumn, he joined Telekom Basket from Germany’s Bonn. In summer 2018 he played for Utah Jazz in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Hill spent the last season in Germany as part of MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.