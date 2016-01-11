Astana BC to host Khimki BC today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Astana BC will host Russian Khimki BC in the capital city of Kazakhstan at 8 pm, Astana time.

The game will be broadcast on KAZsport, NTV+ TV channels.

"Astana": Astana had its last victory over Khimki three years ago in January 2013. It happened in the capital city of Kazakhstan, where the team usually plays better than on the road. However, Khimki lost a game in Barcelona within the Euroleague tournament, and are coming to Astana highly motivated and ready for a fight.

"Khimki": Kimki lost in the European tournament, but it's been unbeaten for six games in a row within the VTB League. Moreover, Khimki have the best offense in the league and are ready to apply it against the last defense.