ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana BC voided contract with American player Adam Kemp, the official website of the basketball club informs.

"The contract was voided on by mutual consent," the statement of the team reads.

A. Kemp joined Astana late July after he signed a contract for the 2015-2016 season. However, the American played in only one game over this period, Sports.kz informs.