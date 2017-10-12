Astana beats Shakhter, regains lead in KPL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the rescheduled match of the 25th round of the Kazakhstan Premier League, Astana beat Shakhter Karagandy, Sports.kz reports.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 70th minute. Astana was awarded a penalty, Shatsky cleared the kick by Junior Kabananga but Astana's forward took the rebound and pushed the ball into the net.

Now Astana has 70 points and is one point ahead of Kairat while still having two games in reserve. Shakhter Karagandy retains the seventh line with 33 points.