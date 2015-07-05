EN
    09:10, 05 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana became model to emulate - A. Dzhaksybekov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated residents and guests of the capital city on the Astana Day!

    Dear Astana residents and guests of the city!

    I would like to congratulate you on the Day of the Capital City!

    Today, Astana is a city that has become a model to emulate. Serious pace of social and economic growth of Astana stuns everyone.

    Such a pace is conditioned by personal attention of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to development of the city and by hard work of all the people of Kazakhstan. It is no secret that our people have always been driven to achieve high goals and we are socially united. This is the reason we have this capital city - ambitious and beautiful, unique and promising.

    I would like to wish you and your families prosperity, strong health and happiness!

    Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov

