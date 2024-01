ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the 33rd round of the Kazakhstan Premier League FC Astana beat Uralsk Akzhayik 2-0, Sports.kz reports.

The first goal was scored by Junior Kabananga in the second half. The Congolese put the ball in the net again in the added time, taking the final score to 2-0. After this win, with one point ahead of FC Almaty Kairat, Astana secured the fourth champion's title in a row.