Astana becomes more of a sports city - S. Musaibekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana now leads the way in terms of sport, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Saken Masaibekov told at the CCS press conference.

"A good example is water polo, which has never been popular in Astana. It is also a very expensive sport. Now Astana is a leader in terms of this sport. About 500 children go to swimming pools. We have three big swimming pools in Astana. More people now go in for sports. The city built a good running track with 3.5 km long big circuit and 2.5 km long small circuit. There are a lot of people of different age running, jogging there in the mornings. I think our Olympic champions motivate people to live healthy lifestyles," S. Musaibekov noted.

Besides, he named the most popular sports in Kazakhstan. "About 30 thousand people go in for wrestling in Kazakhstan. Boxing is also very popular, about 20 thousand people go in for boxing," the Deputy Minister said.