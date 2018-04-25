Astana bike ride to mark Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bike ride, dated to the Unity Day of Kazakhstan on May 1, will take place in Astana. It will bring together well-known bicycle road racers, sportsmen, reps of ethnic and cultural societies and all those willing, culture and sport department of Astana said.

Registration will start at 11:00 a.m. Astana time. The 4,100-meter long route will start at the Baiterek Monument at 13:00 p.m. and run along the left bank of Yessil River.

This sports event will be held as part of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Astana and 1st anniversary of Rukhani Janghyru program.



Famous road racing cyclist Dmitry Gruzdev of Astana Pro Team, three-time Kazakhstan National Champion and two-time Asian ITT Champion, will also take part in the bike ride.