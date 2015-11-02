Astana boasts lowest unemployment rate in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Capital city - Astana currently boasts the lowest unemployment rate among other cities of Kazakhstan.

"Unemployment rate in Astana has recently dropped by 0.6% and currently totals 4.6%. It allowed Astana climb to the top spot in the ranking of Kazakhstani cities with lowest unemployment rate," deputy head of the municipal employment and social programs office Ms Olga Demushkan said Monday at a press conference at the Central Communications Service. According to her, economically active population amounts to some 428,000 people in Astana. Ms Demushkan also added that over 6,000 people will be employed in Astana as part of the 2015 complex plan for population employment.