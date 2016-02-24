Astana boasts ridiculously low unemployment rate - mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has ridiculously low unemployment rate, akim (mayor) Adilbek Dzhaksybekov declared proudly at a meeting with the public on Wednesday.

"Astana's jobless rate is stunningly-low, basically it stands at zero," mayor Dzhaksybekov said, adding that only 3,000 residents of the city are registered at the Astana unemployment office.

"In 2015, Astana earmarked KZT 4.3 billion in its budget to support and help 100,000 residents of the city to find jobs. Despite high levels of migration, unemployment rate in the Kazakh capital remains the lowest in the country," Mr. Dzhaksybekov said.

It is worth mentioning that the Astana unemployment office constantly offers unemployed residents retraining courses and supports them in many other ways.

