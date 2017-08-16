EN
    14:48, 16 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana boys haul 4 gold medals at Maths Olympiad in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The China Western Mathematical Olympiad that was held in Nanchong, Sichuan from August 11-16 has wrapped up today.

    The Olympiad brought together 345 young mathematicians from China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Kazakhstan.

    Four students of a specialized school for talented kids represented Kazakhstan at the event and hauled four gold medals. One of them Alikhan Kudaibergenov is a Grade 10 student of the Bilim-Innovation lyceum.

    Specialists of the Republican Scientific Center "Astana daryny" say they are proud of the boys and their achievements in China.

