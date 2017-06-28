Astana can become world's fintech capital - ESCAP expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Mr Kairat Kelimbetov has met today with members of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Astana, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of support of SME in Kazakhstan and launching a number of projects in the region using the AIFC platform.



Barbara Meynert, Chair of the UN ESCAP Task Force on Digital Economy, Senior Advisor to the Fung Group and director of the Thailand-Hong Kong Business Council, expressed confidence that Astana has everything in place to introduce the latest technologies in financial sector and become one of the global leaders in that sector.



Ms Meynert noted that the AIFC is already in the center of attention of international community and has the potential to become the international fintech center. She also added that ESCAP looks forward to close cooperation with the AIFC management.



AIFC governor Kairat Kelimbetov, in turn, revealed the plans of the center to launch its own stock exchange in cooperation with NASDAQ and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.







He also mentioned that the AIFC will work in three directions, including Central Asia, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt.



It was noted that the AIFC and ESCAP plan to continue their close cooperation in such spheres as ‘green' business, digital economy, banking and finance.