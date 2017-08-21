Astana captain Fabio Aru finishes 19th at Vuelta a Espana stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The peloton has completed the 203.4-km flat stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana multi-stage cycling race. Belgium's Yves Lampaert, representing Quick-Step Floors, was the first to cross the finishing line, his teammate Italian Matteo Trentin came second, while British Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sport was the third," according to Sports.kz.

Finishing 19th, Fabio Aru was the best among Astana Pro Team riders. The other riders of Astana came as follows: Luis León Sánchez (21st), Laurens De Vreese (22nd), Miguel Ángel López (58th), Jesper Hansen (86th), Pello Bilbao (102nd), Sergey Chernetski (108th), Nikita Stalnov 170th, Alexey Lutsenko (176th).