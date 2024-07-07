EN
    11:22, 07 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show

    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

    On July 6, residents of Astana enjoyed a 4-hour festive concert dedicated to the Capital City Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The open-air concert offered performances from well-known Kazakh pop stars, such as Raim, Sadraddin, Kalifarniya, Nazima, Alpha, T'OI, Imzi, Kurmash Makhan, Jazzdauren and boybands Ninety one and Orda. 

    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform
    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform
    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform
    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform
    Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

    The concert ended with a drone light show which included 1,250 high-speed radio-controlled drones, 70 of which are pyrotechnic ones. All visual effects were synchronized to music by Kazakh  composers.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
