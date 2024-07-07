Astana celebrates Capital City Day with open-air concert and drone show

On July 6, residents of Astana enjoyed a 4-hour festive concert dedicated to the Capital City Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The open-air concert offered performances from well-known Kazakh pop stars, such as Raim, Sadraddin, Kalifarniya, Nazima, Alpha, T'OI, Imzi, Kurmash Makhan, Jazzdauren and boybands Ninety one and Orda.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

The concert ended with a drone light show which included 1,250 high-speed radio-controlled drones, 70 of which are pyrotechnic ones. All visual effects were synchronized to music by Kazakh composers.