Astana celebrates its 25th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the capital of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Capital Day is a state holiday established in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of June 25, 2008, on the introduction of additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

The holiday is of historic and cultural importance for Kazakhstanis and is a symbol of the achievements of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It has been celebrated as a state holiday since 2009.

The corresponding governmental decree was adopted on July 6, 1996, and the Presidential order to declare Akmola the Kazakh capital was issued on October 20, 1997. Akmola was renamed into Astana in less than a year period. The city carried the name of Nur-Sultan since 2019 only to be renamed back into Astana in 2022.