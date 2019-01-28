EN
    19:18, 28 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Circus artists awarded at Monte Carlo Festival

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Equilibrists of the Astana Circus were awarded special prizes at the most prestigious event, the 43rd International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo.

    Kazakhstan's Yoka Konurbayeva and Nazerke Merekekyzy, an acrobatic duo on Hoverboards (Segway), for the first time ever took part in the festival.

    The festival took place during January 17-27. It brought together young artists from 15 states of the world in the acrobatics, clownery, equilibristics, magic and animal acts.null null

