Astana city administration extends congratulations on Teacher's Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city administration has congratulated Kazakhstani on the Teacher's Day traditionally observed in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of October.

The city administration shared the congratulatory video via Instagram.



The holiday draws attention to the role of teachers in education and development of the younger generation.



Teacher's Day is marked on the first Sunday of October in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Ukraine. Besides, over 100 countries celebrate the International Teacher's Day on October 5.