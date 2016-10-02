12:52, 02 October 2016 | GMT +6
Astana city administration extends congratulations on Teacher's Day
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city administration has congratulated Kazakhstani on the Teacher's Day traditionally observed in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of October.
The city administration shared the congratulatory video via Instagram.
The holiday draws attention to the role of teachers in education and development of the younger generation.
Teacher's Day is marked on the first Sunday of October in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Ukraine. Besides, over 100 countries celebrate the International Teacher's Day on October 5.
Мұғалімдер күні құтты болсын! Поздравляем с Днем учителя! Түсірілімді ұйымдастыруға көмектескені үшін Астана қаласының №75 мектеп-гимназиясыныңбасшылығына, мұғалімдеріне және оқушыларына алғыс айтамыз. Выражаем благодарность руководству, учителям и ученикам школы-гимназии №75 г. Астаны за помощь в организации съемок. original idea and music by Digitalism - Wolves ft. Youngblood Hawke