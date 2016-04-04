Astana civil service hub, OECD ink cooperation agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana regional hub of civil service and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a cooperation agreement in Astana city today.

"The OECD unites 34 most developed economies in the world and undoubtedly has extensive experience in public governance. We hope that our cooperation will be fruitful," chairman of the managing committee of the Astana regional hub of civil service Alikhan Baimenov said during the signing ceremony.



Rolf Alter, OECD Director for Public Governance and Territorial Development, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan is a good partner of the OECD. According to him, the bilateral cooperation will be fruitful because Kazakhstan started reforms in civil service long before the UN sustainable development goals were announced.



"The OECD can share positive experience and advanced practice in that sphere not only to Kazakhstan, but also to neighboring countries," Mr. Alter stressed.

