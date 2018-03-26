Astana Civil Service Hub, U.S. authorized bodies strengthen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub Mr. Alikhan Baimenov had a meeting in Washington D.C. with the Acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Ms. Kathleen McGettigan, Associate Director Mr. Joseph Kennedy, Director of the Federal Executive Institute (FEI) Ms. Suzanne Logan and Director of International Leadership Development of the FEI Mr. Fletcher Honemond.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress and future perspectives of cooperation, including the opportunities to exchange experience in the civil service pay and performance evaluation systems.



Mr. Baimenov pointed out that the U.S. is one of the co-founding countries of the Astana Hub, which has useful experience for civil service excellence in the countries of the region.



At the meeting, Ms. Kathleen McGettigan noted the importance of the Astana Hub as the multilateral institutional platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of civil service development. Ms. McGettigan expressed her gratefulness to the Astana Hub for the initiatives and activities carried out for the continuous exchange of knowledge and experience.



"We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Astana Hub," said Ms. Suzanne Logan. She informed that the FEI elaborated new leadership programs, which they would be glad to share.



The parties discussed detailed plans for the implementation of the reached agreements.



Reference:



The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) serves as the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the Government. OPM provides human resources leadership and support to agencies and helps the Government workforce achieve their aspirations.

The Federal Executive Institute (FEI) is an executive and management development and training center for governmental leaders. The FEI is part of OPM's Center for Leadership Development.