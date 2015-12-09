EN
    09:00, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana climbed up to 136th place in UEFA Club Rankings

    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - After played the final games of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the coefficients of the European clubs were updated, Sports.kz informs.

    Astana has had 8.925 points this year thanks to a draw in the final game of the group stage against Turkish Galatasaray. It allowed the team to move up to the 136 th place in the UEFA Club Rankings. As of today, the Astana team has collected 12.575 points in total, Sports.kz informs.

