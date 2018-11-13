Astana Club meeting with Head of State’s participation kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second day of the 4th annual meeting of the Astana Club under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has begun in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The main theme of the meeting is "Toward a Greater Eurasia: How to Build a Common Future". The Club's experts will discuss the challenges facing Eurasia in times of crisis and uncertainty.

It should be mentioned that on the first day of the meeting, there was a presentation of "Global Risk Rating for Eurasia in 2019" international survey. More than 30 competent experts and politicians, whose opinion is considered by state leaders, international institutions, and major mass media, took part in the survey. Also, more than 1,000 professional respondents from 60 countries have been polled.

Over 50 speakers from 33 countries of the world are participating in the Astana Club meeting.

The speakers include former President of the European Commission José Manuel Barroso, ex-President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), former Vice-President of Egypt and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, former Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoğlu, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz, ex-President of Slovenia Danilo Türk, former Prime Minister of Belgium and Secretary-General of the International IDEA Yves Leterme, former Foreign Minister of Italy Franco Frattini, former Foreign Minister of Austria Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Iftekhar Chowdhury, ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart Otorbaev, ex-Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, to name but a few.