EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:48, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana Code of Conduct is one of landmark initiatives of Kazakh President – Ashikbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM  The initiative to develop the Astana Code of Conduct is one of landmark initiatives of the Head of State, according to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev who said it today at a press briefing.    

    According to him, this idea is explained, first of all, by the initiatives of the Head of State on reconfirmation of international law principles, on making the countries of the world refrain from the actions which may lead to destruction of statehood. 

    “As we have been witnessing in recent years, such actions automatically lead to destabilization and numerous conflicts. Political scientists actively discuss today such notions as ‘vacuum situation’, ‘security’, theories of responsibility of states and  international community. For this reason, this initiative can be undoubtedly named as one of landmark initiatives of the Kazakh President. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has always emphasized the importance of implementation of these initiatives both at the UN platforms and at the platforms of regional organizations,” Ashikbayev said.

     

    The Vice Minister expressed hope that the Kazakh President’s initiatives would be implemented in the two years coming.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy UN Security Council Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!