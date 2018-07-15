Astana completes Tour de France Stage 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another sprint stage and another easy day for the team, only a crash of Omar Fraile in today's final was a reason to worry, after a medical control it became clear that he has a bruised collarbone. Another sprint meant another win for Dylan Groenewegen, today in the streets of Amiens, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Same story as yesterday, it was an easy stage. A little bit too easy and a little bit too slow. Only problem was that Omar Fraile went down, but it's good that he can continue as there's nothing broken. But for the rest, I came through the day quite easy. Hopefully tomorrow will be a good day at the cobbles to Roubaix, a good day for us as a team. I hope we're ready to get something out of it," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"Easy. Even more easier than yesterday. In the end, we didn't spend too much energy. It's good to hear that Omar Fraile can start tomorrow, as he will be important. But otherwise I'm sure that Dmitriy Gruzdev, Magnus Cort and I can protect Jakob Fuglsang on the cobbles as well. I'm ready for a big fight tomorrow,» said Michael Valgren.