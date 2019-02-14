Astana controls Tour Colombia 2.1 Stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 in the town La Ceja (150,5 km) has been ended with a much expected bunch sprint, won by the Colombian rider Alvaro Jose Hodeg, who outsprinted the Estonian Martin Laas and another Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

For Astana Pro Team it was a day to pass it through without any problem or stress. Thus, the team spent this day having the race under its full control, while team's leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished the stage inside the main group as well as all other riders of Astana Pro Team.



Nikita Stalnov became the best Astana's performer, taking a 16th place.



"We did not have any problem today. The stage was very fast and, of course, a bit stressful for all teams. But, all went ok. The guys did a good work, always staying in front and supporting our leader Miguel Angel Lopez," explained Aritz Arberas, Astana Pro Team trainer.

The stage winner Hodeg became the new race leader. Miguel Angel Lopez moved up to 13th position, 24 seconds behind the leader.

Stage 3 will be held tomorrow: 167,6 km in Llanogrande.