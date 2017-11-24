Astana Cosmoland theme park on the hunt for investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Cosmoland theme park is planned to open its doors in the Kazakh capital until 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Defense and Space Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The one-of-the-kind theme park will be located at the National Space Center and is set to become one of the family-friendly attractions in Astana.



There are plans to open a space science museum, a planetarium, an observatory, a 5D movie theater, interactive amusement arcades and game rooms. A congress hall, a laboratory, a café with interactive technologies and space food may appear in the theme park as well.



The presentation of the KZT 4.9 million worth project has already been held for investors from Canada, South Korea, Malaysia and China. The theme park is expected to occupy an area of 1.64 ha, but its territory may be expanded in the future.



The ministry believes that Astana Cosmoland may become one of the world's most unique theme parks along with its analogues in France, the U.S., Germany, Canada, Russia, China and the UK and attract crowds of local and foreign tourists.